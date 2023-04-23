Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $510.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.6 %

LMT opened at $482.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.02. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

