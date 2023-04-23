Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.86

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 43523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $642.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.35 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%.

In other news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.