Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.