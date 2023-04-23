Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 119,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,357,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.81.

The stock has a market cap of C$340.38 million, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

