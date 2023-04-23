Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Susquehanna

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,200,230,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

