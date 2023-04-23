Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.78.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

