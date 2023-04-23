Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 433 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

