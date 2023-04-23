Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Alphabet by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,666,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,427,000 after buying an additional 1,961,163 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 31,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Alphabet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 559,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,352,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $125.40. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

