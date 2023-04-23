MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.62. MBIA shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 287,395 shares trading hands.

MBI has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised shares of MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $596.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MBIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 64.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

