MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.62. MBIA shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 287,395 shares trading hands.
MBI has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised shares of MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
The firm has a market cap of $596.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
