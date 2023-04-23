McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
