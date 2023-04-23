Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.06

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 20773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Mercer International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $603.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Mercer International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $583.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Mercer International by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

See Also

