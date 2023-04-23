Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $332.00 at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $282.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $285.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.58.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

