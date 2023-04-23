Mizuho Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $151.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $142.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.38.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

