Mizuho Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $520.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $525.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $517.19 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $499.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

