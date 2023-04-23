MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 3,694 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of -399.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

