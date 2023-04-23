MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) is one of 994 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Volatility and Risk

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A -54.46% -29.73% MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Competitors -3,408.21% -234.50% -35.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A -$49.97 million -19.70 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Competitors $2.20 billion $240.74 million -3.92

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Competitors 4275 15178 41688 723 2.63

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $25.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.66%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.58%. Given MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.