Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after buying an additional 379,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

