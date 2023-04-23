Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $91.12 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.