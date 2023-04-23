Morguard North American (MRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$75.08 million for the quarter.

Get Morguard North American alerts:

Morguard North American Price Performance

Morguard North American has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American Dividend Announcement

About Morguard North American

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

(Get Rating)

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.