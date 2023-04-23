Morguard North American (MRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th.
Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$75.08 million for the quarter.
Morguard North American Price Performance
Morguard North American has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$16.21.
Morguard North American Dividend Announcement
About Morguard North American
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.