MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $40.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

MP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE MP opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.27. MP Materials has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $43.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.70.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

