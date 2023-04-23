M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.06.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

