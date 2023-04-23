Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUL stock opened at GBX 240 ($2.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £144.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.90. Mulberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.97.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

