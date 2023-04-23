Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NBRV opened at $1.66 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

