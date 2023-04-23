National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF)

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PMREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins began coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PMREF opened at C$9.81 on Friday. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$8.84 and a one year high of C$11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.92.

About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

