Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,578,000 after buying an additional 831,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,238,000 after buying an additional 558,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after buying an additional 421,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,293,000 after buying an additional 373,151 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $47.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other news, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $86,382.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at $591,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $86,382.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

