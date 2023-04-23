Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,073 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Monro were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Monro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Shares of MNRO opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

