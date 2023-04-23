Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys New Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 293.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,666 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oceaneering International Price Performance

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OII opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 2.82. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Articles

