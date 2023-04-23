Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,068 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

