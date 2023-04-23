Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.54. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $48.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.92 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,146. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

