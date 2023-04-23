Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $572,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 272,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.35 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

