Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $318,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,388. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

IONS stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.