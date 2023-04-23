Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,466 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1,423.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,698,246 shares of company stock valued at $298,770,187 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

