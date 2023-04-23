Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BrightView by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BrightView by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BrightView by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 176,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BrightView by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 125,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BrightView by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 46,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of BV opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.55 million, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.31. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.19 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

