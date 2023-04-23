Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,485 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:PFS opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 31.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $108,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $108,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

