Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 153.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 86,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $6,196,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 79,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

