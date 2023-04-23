New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives C$1.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGD. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NGD opened at C$1.75 on Thursday. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.40.

About New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of C$221.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.0262721 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.