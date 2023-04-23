New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $27.13 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.