New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,937 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.