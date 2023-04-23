New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.35 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of News by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.