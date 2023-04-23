New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.67 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 152,870 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,036 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.93. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

