New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mattel by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 666,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 423,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,332,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,442,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,727,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,530,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

