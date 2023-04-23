New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,817 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,270,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,672,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 412,125 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Sunrun Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

