New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,418 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,191,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,887,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

