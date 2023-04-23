Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 1,982 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $25,409.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 534,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,341.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYC opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 1,819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
