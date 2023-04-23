Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 1,982 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $25,409.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 534,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,341.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYC opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Strategic Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 1,819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

(Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.