Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NIO were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NIO by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,741,000 after acquiring an additional 720,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in NIO by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NIO by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance dropped their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

