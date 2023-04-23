Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NDCVF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Trading Down 4.7 %

NDCVF stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA engages in the design, sale, and delivery of integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories include personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The firm’s products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary, and Multiprotocol.

