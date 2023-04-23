Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.60.

Northland Power Stock Performance

TSE:NPI opened at C$33.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.35. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$32.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.90 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.3203697 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

