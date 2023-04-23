Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,547,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Novartis Stock Up 1.7 %

NVS stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.