Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.
NVAX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.29.
Novavax Stock Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $749.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novavax by 38.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,027,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novavax by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Novavax by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
