NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

NXPI stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.97.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.014 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.